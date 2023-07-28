How New Reservation Program in J&K Aims To Sharpen BJP’s Electoral Calculus

In these four years, the BJP-led Union government has attempted every conceivable stratagem up its sleeve to rewire the entire political, electoral, social, and economic arrangements in the UT.

Just a few months after the revocation of Article 370, we saw top political leaders splitting from their parent parties and coalescing around new formations that sprang up overnight. We saw senior politicians going around trying to start a discourse about "new realities” and underscoring the need to "reconcile” with them.

Then in 2020, the polls for the District Development Council (DDCs) were held in J&K and the exercise was hailed as an act of rebooting the stalled political process in the erstwhile state.