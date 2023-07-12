Artist, Ex-Judge & Others: Meet Those Challenging Article 370 Abrogation in SC

A professor. A retired member of the Air Forces. A former IAS officer. A businessman. An artist.

These are only a few of the 22 people who have challenged the Union government’s 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370 —which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)— at the Supreme Court of India. Their grounds for challenge are that the move was “unconstitutional” and “arbitrary”.

Nearly four years after the government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) which led to the bifurcation of the State in 2019, India’s apex court is slated to start hearing the petitions challenging the move.

A five-judge Constitution Bench – comprising CJI DY Chandrachud & Justices SK Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai & Surya Kant – on 11 July issued procedural directions about how and when to proceed with the case.

So, what exactly did these petitions revolve around? Who else challenged this in the top court? The Quint answers.