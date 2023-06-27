J&K Row: Is Passport Policing Emerging as a New Trend to Dismantle Civil Rights?

Paras' is not the only case that has recently sparked a debate around the use of terrorism laws or accusations of anti-national behaviour to preemptively stop people in J&K from flying abroad.

Iltija Mufti, who is the daughter of former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was also presented with an “adverse” report from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of J&K Police. The unfavourable assessment of her antecedents queered the pitch to obtain a valid passport from the authorities.

Mufti had applied for the renewal of her passport in June last year, but because she was not given a response, she approached the JK&L High Court. Mufti said that she was planning to study for a master's program abroad as she had secured a fellowship offer. Subsequently, the authorities issued her a country-specific passport valid for only two years.