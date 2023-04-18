April, Indira, and Nationalisation of Grain: The Failure of 'Hard Socialism'

The transformation of the late Indira Gandhi from a Goddess Durga-like figure in 1971 to an unpopular autocrat who imposed the Emergency in 1975 is a case study of historical blunders. In hindsight, contemporary historians and pundits talk more about her political missteps that led to mass protests against her regime. But the real blunders she committed after her famous election victory in 1971 were in the arena of economic policy making.

Arguably, her least talked about historical blunder is the decision to “nationalise” the wholesale trade in food grains in April 1973. The reverberations of that decision are still felt in India after 50 years. There are three aspects here.