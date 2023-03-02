Manish Sisodia's Arrest: It's BJP vs AAP but Where Does Congress Stand?

Coming back to the arrest of Manish Sisodia.

Even as more and more opposition parties such as the Shiv Sena, NCP, RJD, and the JDU condemned the arrest, the Congress leadership toed a carefully curated line.

"The Congress has always held the belief that institutions like ED, CBI and Income Tax Department have become instruments of political vendetta and harassment under the Modi government. Opposition leaders are selectively targeted to destroy their reputation," party's general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who faces an election later this year, took a slightly different approach.

"Many Manish Sisodias have faced similar action and have been arrested. You and I don't know about them, but we know about Sisodia as he is deputy Chief Minister. Many journalists, writers and thinkers are in jail in this government," Gehlot said.

More recently, the Congress made its position in the BJP vs AAP fight clear even in Delhi's Mayoral elections. After four failed attempts, and multiple physical fights in the House between AAP and BJP councillors , the MCD elected a Mayor on 21 February.

While the BJP and AAP fought to show strength on the floor, the Congress abstained from voting and did not extend support to any party.