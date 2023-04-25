April, Scam, and the Big Bull: Have Regulators Learnt From Harshad Mehta's Case?

31 years later, a few bitter facts about scams and financial markets remain relevant. The most important fact is that the average Indian continues to be extremely vulnerable to such scams and millions have lost almost all their savings to them. Second, regulators like the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Reserve Bank of India, and the Insurance Regulatory & Development Authority of India do play their role as watchdogs; but there is a big question mark over their effectiveness as regulators. Third, the advent of Big Data, the Internet, Artificial Intelligence, and the like, will encourage scammers to become more active.

Back to the Harshad Mehta scam, a series of cases were filed against him, and the Big Bull was arrested and thrown behind bars. Several mid-level bank executives were also arrested as sleuths dug deeper. A prominent “collateral damage” was the venerable MJ Pherwani of the UTI, whose alleged involvement in the scam ruined his reputation.

Pherwani died of a heart attack soon after the scam, which became the talk of the town. Ironically, almost a decade after the scam broke, Harshad Mehta himself died of a heart attack in 2001, aged 47, in a jail cell in Thane near Mumbai. Prior to his death, Mehta had been convicted in a few cases while trials were ongoing in several other ones. As part of the economic reforms launched by the PV Narasimha Rao government, the office of the Controller of Capital Issues, which regulated stock markets, was abolished. Many restrictions that were imposed on buying and selling of shares were lifted.