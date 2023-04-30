April, Colour TV, and Consumerism: The Birth of a 'New India' Back in 1982

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his fans repeatedly assert that we now live in a New India. The authors would argue that a New India actually came into being way back in 1982. And it was not just the advent of colour TVs that heralded the birth of middle-class "consumerism”.

Construction and assembly line work at the Gurgaon-based factory of Maruti Suzuki was in full swing in 1982 and the first Maruti 800 rolled out in 1983. The “People’s Car” was a huge hit as it was a new form of mobility for Indians used to clunky Ambassador and Premier Padmini cars. The “red” Maruti-800 was all about the colour of life in the era of socialist grey. Of course, not many Indians could afford to buy even a Maruti. The real consumer revolution happened via two-wheelers.

For decades, the two-wheeler market in India was completely dominated by Bajaj Auto scooters. In 1982, the government allowed foreign automobile companies to form joint ventures with Indian entities and sell two-wheelers in India. All the major Japanese brands Yamaha, Suzuki, Honda and Kawasaki entered India and offered a dazzling array of choices to aspirational middle-class Indians who could afford a two-wheeler. The Bajaj Auto monopoly was destroyed. Across sectors, new companies and brands challenged the giants. For instance, who can forget the manner in which the humble homegrown Nirma humbled the mighty Surf detergent?