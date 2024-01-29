Bihar: What Nitish Kumar's Volte-face Means for Him and His State

However, his alliance with the BJP isn't without its ethical quandaries. It not only betrays the trust of Bihar's electorate but also underscores the BJP's willingness to discard prior assurances for political gain. This betrayal of the people's mandate is a mockery of democracy, tarnishing the very fabric of Bihar's political landscape.

While it may be premature to write a political obituary, his series of flip-flops jeopardises his long-term prospects. The electorate, disillusioned by political opportunism, may soon tire of his maneuvers, leaving him bereft of both voter support and political legitimacy. In this high-stakes game of power, Nitish risks becoming a casualty of his own ambition, condemned to the annals of political history as a cautionary tale of expedience over principle.

[The author teaches journalism at St. Xavier's College (autonomous), Kolkata, and is a columnist (He tweets at @sayantan_gh.)]