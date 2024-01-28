Bihar: Lalan Singh's Expulsion Was a Prelude to Nitish and Lalu's Shadow Boxing

The high-stakes political drama unfolding in Bihar once again has all the makings of an edge-of-the-seat potboiler.

As Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar is all set to dump the ruling Bihar Mahagathbandhan (including Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD [Rashtriya Janata Dal]) and the Congress, and return to the fold of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), one stalwart from Nitish’s camp has been conspicuously missing from the action. He is none other than Nitish's close associate and Lok Sabha MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh.

While on the face of it, Singh's absence hints he is out of favor, the political implications behind this development have a deeper complexity. The abrupt ouster of Lalan Singh as the JD(U) president by Nitish Kumar laid bare the cracks within the once seemingly invincible Bihar Mahagathbandhan. What was projected as a formidable secular alliance now appears to be coming apart at the seams due to its internal contradictions.