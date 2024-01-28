Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Returns to BJP; Oath-Taking at 5 pm: All You Need To Know

Speaking to the media, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said that issues within the INDIA bloc and the Mahagathbandhan government with the RJD in Bihar forced Nitish to quit the CM post and return to the NDA.

"There were issues with the RJD locally, but the INDIA alliance will fall due to the Congress's adamant attitude. They will not be able to ally with the AAP and TMC, and they will face issues in Maharashtra. After the meeting in Patna, they vanished for four months. The same thing happened after the Mumbai and Bengaluru meetings," Tyagi alleged, as per ANI.

He claimed that the alliance "floated Kharge's name for PM with the support of Mamata and Kejriwal, despite having decided that there will be no PM face."

Tyagi further alleged that the "Congress is only aiming to strengthen itself and not the INDIA bloc."