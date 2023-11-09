Caste Census: Bihar Govt Hikes Quotas to 65%; Why's it a Big Deal? 4 Key Aspects

The Bihar legislative Assembly on 9 November unanimously passed a Bill increasing the quantum of reservation for scheduled castes, extremely backward castes, backward castes and scheduled tribes, based on the findings of the recently concluded caste census.

This is a major win for the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government, which has been the main votary of the caste census.

With this, the overall quantum of reservation in government jobs and government-run educational institutions goes up to 75 percent. This includes the 10 percent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections among unreserved communities, as per the central government's legislation.

This piece will try and answer these four questions.