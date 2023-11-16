Bihar 75% Reservation Bill Breaks the Glass Ceiling but Can It Take Legal Blows?

In 1975, another five-judge bench of the SC in the NM Thomas Case, considering all the decisions relating to the 50 per cent ceiling, concluded that the percentage of reservation should be contingent upon the specific facts and circumstances of each case, emphasising the impracticality of establishing a universal and rigid rule. The matter of quotas was deemed too complex to be simplified into a mathematical formula applicable uniformly across all cases.

Later, in 1992, a nine-judge constitution bench of the SC in the Indra Sawhney (Mandal Commission case) held that reservations, being an extreme form of protective measure or affirmative action, should be confined to a minority of seats and should not exceed 50 per cent in any manner, barring extraordinary circumstances.

Furthermore, the SC held that the authority to implement reservations should be exercised judiciously and within reasonable bounds. It explicitly stated that no provision for reservation or preference should be pursued so vigorously as to undermine the fundamental principle of equality.