Bihar Caste Census' Impact Goes Beyond Polls: It Can End the 'Modi Consensus'

On Monday, 2 October, the Bihar government published the results of the complete caste census it had been conducting in defiance of New Delhi. The results were not shocking at all; as expected and anticipated by sociologists for a long time, they confirmed that the so-called ‘General’ category or ‘Forward’ castes, comprising historically Dwij Savarna communities, are a numerical minority in India.

Yet, despite the results being on expected lines, most experts are considering this a watershed moment in postcolonial Indian politics. Indeed, this may be the end of the era that future assessments may as well call the ‘Modi consensus’ wherein the fissures of social identity and contradictory regional, class, and caste interests were subsumed under a muscular nationalist identity of Hindutva expansionism centered around Islamophobia, Pakistan-bashing, and rapidly Brahminising political and legal institutions and social structures under the disingenuous guise of ‘decolonising’.

All of these strands were brought together under a unifying and (painfully constructed) charismatic icon of Modi himself.