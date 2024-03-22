Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: A Three-Pronged Use of Weaponising ED in BJP’s Rulebook

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest last night by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case may provide a 'legal’ case in point (via the use of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)) as sufficient ground for the central department to charge and arrest him, however, the timing of this 'arrest’, the context behind it, when scoped out in a larger picture, makes this appear more as a 'political move’ by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, just a few weeks before the national elections.

The Opposition – INDIA bloc has so far suffered from an incohesive national narrative, and the lack of a coordinated, unified electoral strategy to take on the mighty BJP.