Kejriwal's Nine Lives: The AAP Chief Will Not Surrender So Tamely to the ED

Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal may well live to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha election instead of landing in jail as was being speculated following his persistent refusal to answer the summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The breather comes in the form of a Delhi High Court (HC) response to Kejriwal’s petition challenging the summons. The HC has given the CM and the ED time to reply to its queries and will hold the next hearing on 22 April. By then, the first phase of polling for the 2024 Lok Sabha election will be over and the nation will be just four days away from the second phase on 26 April.