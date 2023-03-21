Amritpal Singh Hunt: How UK Is Re-Emerging As the Hotspot for Anti-India Attacks

Now consider the UK incident where a bunch of goons managed to get into the premises of the High Commission, a dangerous and completely unacceptable act, many notches above the usual protests.

Khalistani activity in the UK goes back to the 1960s when Jagjit Singh Chauhan, ‘President’ of Khalistan, was allowed into the country. By the 1980s, he was responsible for the most astonishing propaganda activities, including a ‘Khalistan’ passport and printed money, all on British soil, even as Punjab burned. That infuriated the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi so much that she wrote a harsh letter to her counterpart Margaret Thatcher. To no avail. Chauhan and his ilk continued their activities, undeterred.

In 2013, a murderous attack against Lt Gen Kuldip Singh Brar, all of 78, who had headed Operation Bluestar should have given London the wake-up call to deal effectively with the Khalistanis once and for all. Nothing much happened. However, the Khalistan banner remained at the quarter mast for a while but swelled again in the wake of the farmer's protests.

An online petition in the UK got more than 100,000 signatures leading to a Parliamentary debate that led to a statement supporting protests and media freedom while backing the government's right to enforce law and order. What they didn’t seem to have noticed was the large crowd who protested the farm laws outside the Indian High Commission in violation of Covid protocols and also carried Khalistani flags. They should have had a closer look at those thousands of signatures.