How Much Trouble is Boris Johnson in? Lessons From Margaret Thatcher's Fall

Fast forward 30 years and you can see Johnson’s own shifting fortunes.

After winning the 2019 election, he experienced a brief honeymoon, but then his party started to lose support after Keir Starmer became the new Labour leader in April 2020. The new Labour leader also had a honeymoon, although it must be said that it did not produce a decisive lead over the Conservatives for a long time, and then only fairly briefly.

The main problem for Johnson was the government’s floundering response to the emerging pandemic.

The early messaging was confusing and accompanied by numerous policy U-turns and a generally slow reaction to the crisis. There was also a scramble to acquire the protective equipment for the NHS to deal with the upsurge in hospital admissions. This has subsequently returned to haunt the government as ministers are questioned over pandemic-related contracts, such as for healthcare supplies, some of which appear to have been awarded to personal contacts.

But by early 2021 the successful rollout of COVID vaccines was serving to restore public confidence. The result was a surge in support for the Conservatives in the early part of 2021. But the recent series of scandals, particularly over accusations that government staff were holding Christmas parties when the rest of Britain was locked down, have put Labour in the lead again. A YouGov poll published on December 10 put Labour on 40% in voting intentions, with the Conservatives trailing on 32%.

That said, if Thatcher’s experience is anything to go by, at present the Conservatives are not going to sack Johnson. It took 18 months of seriously deteriorating polling for a revolt over Thatcher’s leadership to finally succeed – and she almost survived the leadership challenge. The present hope among Conservative backbenchers will be that the party can recover next year.

The loss of North Shropshire is reminiscent of the Ribble Valley byelection in rural Lancashire which took place in March 1991 after Margaret Thatcher had left office. The Liberal Democrats captured this traditional Conservative seat with a 25% swing, but this did not prevent Major winning the general election the following year.

Given the volatility in the polls which has grown significantly since the 1990s, things could turn around rapidly. On the other hand, if the fallout for the economy from the Covid pandemic is more enduring than the government expects, and inflation returns to haunt the British economy next year at some point Johnson’s sojourn in Downing Street could be shortened.