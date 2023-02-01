'Hateful Act': Outrage After Vandalism at Hindu Temple in Canada’s Brampton

The defacing of a prominent Hindu temple in Brampton has caused massive outrage in Canada, with Canadian officials coming out strongly against the vandalism.

Among those who have condemned the incident are Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, Canada's Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, and local MP Sonia Sidhu.

The Gauri Shankar Mandir, which also acts as an important community centre for the city’s Hindus, was defaced with “anti-India graffiti” on Monday, 30, January.