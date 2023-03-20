Khalistan Protesters Smash Windows of Indian High Commission in London, One Held

A man was arrested on Sunday, 19 March, on suspicion of violent disorder after a crowd gathered and broke windows at the Indian High Commission in London.

The police were called to the building, at Westminster's Aldwych, after the incident unfolded

Videos on social media purportedly showed a crowd waving "Khalistan" banners and a man removing the Indian flag from the balcony on the first floor of the building. The crowd was also heard chanting slogans in support of Khalistan.