After London, Khalistani Protesters Vandalise Indian Consulate in San Francisco
Meanwhile, a "Khalistan Referendum 2020" meeting failed to gather steam in Brisbane after minimal attendance.
A group of Khalistani supporters allegedly vandalised the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Sunday, 19 March. This comes just a few hours after a crowd of alleged pro-Khalistan demonstrators gathered and broke windows at the Indian High Commission in London.
Notably, the incident came a few days after the Punjab Police launched a crackdown on Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his organisation.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) conveyed its "strong protest" against the alleged incident at a meeting with the US Charge d’Affaires in New Delhi, according to a press release.
"The US Government was reminded of its basic obligation to protect and secure diplomatic representation. It was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents," the MEA statement read.
India's concerns were also conveyed to the US State Department through the former's embassy in Washington DC.
Violence in London
The protesters in London broke a makeshift security barrier which was raised by the city’s police and went on to install two “Khalistan” flags within the consulate’s premises, which were later removed by the building’s personnel.
Moreover, the protesters also entered the premises and began slamming doors and windows with rods.
A man was arrested on Sunday, 19 March, on suspicion of violent disorder after a crowd gathered and broke windows at the Indian High Commission in London.
The police were called to the building at Westminster's Aldwych after the incident unfolded.
Videos on social media purportedly showed a crowd waving "Khalistan" banners and a man removing the Indian flag from the balcony on the first floor of the building. The crowd was also heard chanting slogans in support of Khalistan.
The police said that two security guards sustained injuries and a probe is underway, BBC reported.Expand
Indian Diaspora Across The World Strongly Reacts
San-Francisco
The Foundation of India and Indian Diaspora Studies issued a statement after the incident in San-Francisco and said, “We are also appalled by the complete law and order failure in both in London as well as in SFO where a few radicalised separatists attacked India's diplomatic missions," Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) said after pro-Khalistani protesters attacked the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.
"We would urge law and order institutions like Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the FBI as well as the CIA to ensure that terrorism finds no place and support in the United States of America," FIIDS said.
Moreover, San-Francisco community leader Ajay Bhutoria strongly condemned the attack and said, “This act of violence is not only a threat to the diplomatic relations between the United States and India but also an attack on the peace and harmony of our community.”
Operation Against Amritpal Singh in Punjab
Meanwhile, Mississauga-Malton MP Iqwinder S Gaheer hit out at the Punjab police's operation against Amritpal Singh and said, "I am troubled by what I am hearing from constituents and the reports coming out of Punjab, India: authorities have enacted the mass suspension of internet services and are preventing gatherings of more than four."
A similar sentiment was expressed by Canada’s Shadow Minister for Finance Jasraj Singh Hallan, who said that he is closely monitoring the situation.
"So many of my constituents are concerned for their loved ones given an internet blackout," said Labour MP for Birmingham Preet Kaur Gill and also commented on the attack in London, where she said, "No one should resort to such attacks. This is unacceptable."
London
Condemning the incident, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that "the violent disorder and vandalism that took place" was unacceptable. "There is no place in our city for this kind of behaviour," Khan tweeted.
Deputy Mayor of London for Business Rajesh Agarwal, who was born in India, said, "Any attempts to undermine UK-India relations & divide our communities will not succeed."
Punjab-origin Labour MP Virendra Sharma also launched an offensive against the incident and said, "The divisions and arguments of India do not belong in the UK where all communities should work together in harmony, building new bridges and ending old enmities."
A Referendum Down Under
A meeting organised by Khalistan sympathisers in Australia's Brisbane, which was termed a referendum, failed to gather steam on Sunday, 19 March, after just a few people attended.
Notably, the “Khalistan Referendum 2020” came on the heels of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’ visit to India at a time where anti-Indian incidents have gained traction in Australia.
While the referendum was unable to draw a big crown, ET reported that the Indian government has taken serious note of the event.
Ahead of Albanese visit Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell had made it clear that the Khalistan referendum in his country has no legal standing. O'Farrell had then said Australians were horrified at the incidents of vandalism at places of religious worship, including in Brisbane.
Topics: San Francisco Khalistan
