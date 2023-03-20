After London, Khalistani Protesters Vandalise Indian Consulate in San Francisco

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) conveyed its "strong protest" against the alleged incident at a meeting with the US Charge d’Affaires in New Delhi, according to a press release.

"The US Government was reminded of its basic obligation to protect and secure diplomatic representation. It was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents," the MEA statement read.

India's concerns were also conveyed to the US State Department through the former's embassy in Washington DC.