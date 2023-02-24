WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around The Kashmir Files, Punjab Govt & More

A screenshot of a document mentioning that the social media accounts of government employees would be monitored for posts critical of the government or its policies has gone viral on social media.

The screenshot is being shared to claim that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, issued the notification for government employees in the state.

Political activist Adnan Ali Khan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Gujarat's media head Zubin Ashara, right-wing organisation OpIndia, and verified Twitter account MeghUpdates shared the claim.