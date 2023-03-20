Where is Amritpal Singh? 5 Things We Know So Far and What Could Happen Next

According to a press release issued by the Punjab police, 34 people were arrested on 19 March in addition to 78 arrested earlier, taking the total to 112.

The police also said that it has recovered an ISUZU vehicle from Mehatpur village in Jalandhar district. The vehicle was allegedly used by Amritpal Singh. The abandoned vehicle had a .315 bore rifle, 57 live cartridges and a walkie talkie, the police said.

It is not clear how many of these 112 are connected with Waris Punjab De.