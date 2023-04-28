'Nothing Comes Without a Fight': 31 Years On, Sucheta Dalal Recounts 1992 Scam

Q: What do you remember about April 1992?

That day, 23 April, was such a big deal. It was like any other day until the source walked in, and there seemed to be the possibility of getting something concrete about what Harshad Mehta was doing. In fact, 23 April happens to be my mom's birthday. So it was a little relaxed, I was calling them up and everything. By the next day, it was a big story. Forget about 500 crores, which is what we thought we were chasing. Even five crores mattered at that time.

We realized that it was a huge allegation to make. But government securities or gilt-edge transactions were of that size. If you look at what happens on the national stock exchange, then every transaction that happens in a few microseconds or milliseconds is about millions of dollars, that is, crores of rupees.

Q: Why did people not catch on to this earlier?

As I've said in my book, nobody had any idea of this market. It was completely shadowing people who traded in government securities. It was more like a physical thing, or a phone transaction, based on nothing to do with equity markets.