What I Learned Covering Harshad Mehta: Some Things Never Change

My strongest memory from back then is about my meeting with the then Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Joint Director K Madhavan who shot to fame after his investigation into the Bofors scam.

I met safari-clad, pouch-carrying Madhavan on the very day he was asked to take over the Harshad Mehta scam. It was an informal meeting in his office. I asked him a few questions, shared my perspective on the investigation, and pointed out a few missing links. By this time, we got a sense that it was all too murky and that high stakes were involved in the case. I clearly remember cautioning Mr Madhavan and telling him that he will not be able to complete the probe.