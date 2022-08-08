Without Fresh Vision, Next Conservative PM Risks Leading Party to Election Loss

The UK's Conservative Party has got a problem. The problem can best be described as the coming together of a series of problems that will make re-election harder.

In the run-up to the next election, voters will have the ongoing cost of living crisis at the forefront of their minds. People are struggling financially as a result of out-of-control energy prices and are harbouring increasing resentment towards the utility companies profiting from their payments.

There is a general sense that the party of government is in need of a wholesale ideological renewal of the kind best conducted while in Opposition. The new leader will seek to present a fresh face and new perspective. However, both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak served under Boris Johnson and the air of continuity may taint those attempts to revitalise if a positive vision fails to emerge.