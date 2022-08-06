UK Teens Get Their Content From These Social Media Platforms

About a third of the youth in UK choose to get their news from Instagram, thus making it the most popular news source for the UK's 12-15 age group.

TikTok and YouTube ranked next with 28 percent each and young people following them for news. Even though social media sites have been followed heavily for news they are still the least trusted sources of news.

Among those aged 12-15, only 30 percent believe that the stories available on social media platforms are not accurate. However, when it comes to getting information from their own friends, the trustworthy score is 37 percent.