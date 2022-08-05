Liz Truss Ahead Of Indian-origin Rishi Sunak in UK PM Race: Second Survey

The latest results of the survey come at the heels of another blow to Sunak's race for British Prime Ministerial position as another former candidate and veteran Tory, Sajid Javid, endorsed Truss in the race for her "bold agenda".

The Pakistani-origin former Health Secretary, who also happens to be Sunak's previous boss at the UK Treasury when he was the Chancellor, criticised Sunak's refusal to cut taxes.

In July 2022, Javid has launched his own bid for the role of the Prime Minister based on the platform of swift tax cuts. However, he withdrew from the race because he didn't win enough nominations to advance to the first round of voting.

Javid was the one who resigned from UK's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's cabinet followed by Sunak and then several other ministers which then led to Johnson's resignation and a Tory leadership election.