Liz Truss Ahead Of Indian-origin Rishi Sunak in UK PM Race: Second Survey
Former Chancellor Sunak was found to have the support of 26 percent of Tory members, while Truss got 58 percent.
According to a new survey of members of the UK's Conservative Party reveals that Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is ahead of Indian-origin former British minister Rishi Sunak in the race to replace Boris Johnson as the British Prime Minister.
The survey which was released on Wednesday, 3 Aug., by the Conservative Party's website showed that 58 percent of those polled supported Truss, as per a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI).
Former Chancellor Sunak had the backing of about 26 percent of those Tory members surveyed while 12 percent were undecided. An earlier poll on YouGov also showed that Truss was ahead of Sunak among people of different age groups, men and women, and diverse areas of the United Kingdom.
All in all, Sunak needs a massive game-changer to turn this contest around if our new findings and YouGov's are right, according to the Conservative Home survey.
The latest results of the survey come at the heels of another blow to Sunak's race for British Prime Ministerial position as another former candidate and veteran Tory, Sajid Javid, endorsed Truss in the race for her "bold agenda".
The Pakistani-origin former Health Secretary, who also happens to be Sunak's previous boss at the UK Treasury when he was the Chancellor, criticised Sunak's refusal to cut taxes.
In July 2022, Javid has launched his own bid for the role of the Prime Minister based on the platform of swift tax cuts. However, he withdrew from the race because he didn't win enough nominations to advance to the first round of voting.
Javid was the one who resigned from UK's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's cabinet followed by Sunak and then several other ministers which then led to Johnson's resignation and a Tory leadership election.
Truss's Rise To Popularity
Most former candidates including Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt, Tory backbencher Tom Tugendhat, and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi are supporting Truss.
About 180,000 party members have begun to get their ballot papaers in the first week of August and can cast a postal or online ballot. The ballot must be registered by the evening of 2 September 2022 while the votes will then be counted by the Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ).
The results will be declared on 5 September 2022.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
