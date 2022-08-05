TV Debate: Rishi Sunak Wins Show of Hands, but Polls Favour Truss as Next UK PM

In a head-to-head clash on Thursday, 4 August, former Chancellor Rishi Sunak seemingly won a show of hands against Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, regarding who won the debate between the two Conservative Party candidates battling it out for the leadership of the party and more importantly, for the prime ministerial post in the UK.

Even the television presenter, Kay Burley, who asked for the show of hands after a glitch in the electronic voting system, admitted after the voting, "I wasn't expecting that."

While this may give Sunak a ray of hope about the chances of his leadership campaign, opinion polls paint a different picture.