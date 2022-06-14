UK-Rwanda Plan for Asylum Seekers: Court Gives Green Light for First Flight

A court in London on Monday, 13 June, crushed frantic attempts by human rights groups and campaigners to stop the British government from executing the United Kingdom-Rwanda Plan which sends asylum seekers to the East African country.

Consequently, the first flight to Rwanda is all set to fly on Tuesday, although it is still not clear how many people will be sitting on that flight.

A high court judge on Friday declined to grant a temporary injunction to prevent the flight, and on Monday, the Court of Appeal upheld the decision, Reuters reported.