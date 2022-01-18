43 Migrants Killed As Boat Carrying Them to Spain Capsizes off Moroccan Coast

The accident is one among many that have occurred in the past few weeks alone – like the English Channel tragedy in late December, in which 31 migrants died after their boat capsized.

Additionally, 30 people (in total) had drowned after migrant boats capsized in Greek waters in three separate accidents that occurred in late December.

Speaking to AFP, a spokesperson for Caminando Fronteras said that 10 people were rescued from the wreckage in Tarfaya.

A rescue call was made early Sunday morning, but it "took hours for the (Moroccan) authorities to locate and save the boat," the CF spokesperson added.

Of the 43 people who had lost their lives, the bodies of only two have been recovered so far.

Morocco is an important transit point for migrants travelling to Europe by sea.

More than 4,000 migrants, Caminando Fronteras told AFP, have either died or gone missing since last year in their attempts to reach Spain.

The bodies of most victims were never found.

(With inputs from AFP.)