Disputed UK-Rwanda Flight for Asylum Seekers Cancelled After Court Intervention

The first flight scheduled to deport asylum seekers from the United Kingdom to Rwanda as part of a controversial British policy was cancelled on Tuesday, 14 June.

The number of those due to be put on the flight dwindled from an original 130 to seven on Tuesday, and then to zero after an eleventh-hour ruling from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Wednesday.

The EHCR noted that at least one of the asylum seekers should stay in Britain as there was no guarantee for his legal future in Rwanda, which had agreed to take in a number of refugees bound for the UK in a contentious deal with London.