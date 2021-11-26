UK PM's Deterrence Strategies Won't Prevent Future English Channel Tragedies

Boris Johnson is using a very simple logic for a situation that is very complicated.

Despite the tragic news of the deaths, thousands of people in Iraqi Kurdistan are still preparing to leave for the UK, according to officials in the Kurdish-populated part of Northern Iraq.

Additionally, people have have not stopped trying to cross the Channel.

On Thursday, just a few hour after news of the capsized boat spread, two other boats carrying 40 people reached Dover, BBC reported.

Just one week ago, a camp consisting of 1,500 migrants was cleared in Dunkirk in Northern France.

Clearly, no matter how stark the dangers of migration appear and regardless of how brutally refugees are treated, they are just not deterred.

Iraqi Kurds are fleeing the region due to extremely poor economic conditions. Since 2014, the region has seen high unemployment and low wages. 98 per cent of university graduates are unemployed, according to Bloomberg and if someone is lucky to find a job, it typically last only for a few weeks.

"I'll do what I need to [because] if I stay here I'm going to drown in debt anyway", said an anonymous person who recently graduated, The Guardian reported.

"If we get there we’ll be respected and can live our lives. If we stay, we won’t have either respect or life", the graduate added.

However, desiring to live a life of dignity is only one part of the story.