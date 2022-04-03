Section 144 Imposed in Islamabad Ahead of No-Confidence Motion Against PM Khan

Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), lost the majority in the House as its primary coalition partner, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) – abandoned the government on 30 March and signed a deal with the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

With this development, the ruling coalition was down to 164 lawmakers in the National Assembly, while the Opposition now has 177 members.