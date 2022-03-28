As Pak PM Imran Faces No-Confidence Vote, Here’s a Look Back at His Tenure

Khan retired from international cricket after the 1992 World Cup final between Pakistan and England.

He then threw himself into philanthropic ventures, raising funds for humanitarian causes, and even opened a cancer hospital that provided free treatment to underprivileged sections of society.

In 1996, Khan formed the PTI and began his active involvement in politics, but remained overshadowed by elite political personalities at the time, like former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto.

His political fortunes, however, began to change when he initiated a campaign for 'Naya Pakistan' in 2013 in the backdrop of corruption allegations against the ruling gentry.

It was this campaign that struck a chord with Pakistanis and led to Khan's political ascendance in the 2018 general election – 22 years after he joined politics.