'My Life Is Under Threat': Pakistan PM Imran Khan Ahead of No-Trust Vote
"My life is under threat. The opposition is aware that I will not back down and sit quietly," he said.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday, 1 April, that his life was "under threat." A clip of the same was shared by his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Khan's comments came ahead of the voting on the no-trust motion against him on Sunday and a day after he said he wouldn't resign and alleged a foreign conspiracy working against his government.
Khan said he had been aware of the conspiracy to assassinate him since August 2021.
Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that PM Khan's security had been tightened.
Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote:
"Security agencies have reported that a plan to assassinate Prime Minister Imran Khan has surfaced. After these reports, the security of the prime minister has been increased as per the government's decision."
Pakistan's security agencies had earlier reported a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Earlier, PTI leader Faisal Vawda had also claimed that PM Imran Khan's life was in danger and a plan was being made to assassinate him.
"A plot is being hatched to assassinate Prime Minister Imran Khan as political tensions rise in the country," he had told a private television channel on Wednesday and added that the PM had also received a death threat.
"We have told him repeatedly to use bulletproof glass while addressing rallies [...] in response, the premier had stated that when he will die when his time comes," Vawda had said.
(With inputs from Geo News.)
