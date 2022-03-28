No-Confidence Motion Against PM Imran Khan Tabled in Pakistan National Assembly

Pakistan's Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif tabled a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly on Monday, 28 March.

This comes amid a rebellion within Pakistan's ruling party, with around two dozen lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) coming out against PM Khan.

As per the rules of the National Assembly, from the day the resolution is tabled, it "shall not be voted upon before the expiry of three days, or later than seven days." The House will begin a debate on the motion on Thursday.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said that the fate of the Opposition's no-confidence resolution against the prime minister would be decided by 31 March, Dawn reported. He also called the Opposition's campaign against Khan "a conspiracy to weaken Pakistan."