Russian Invasion of Ukraine Now in Its Fifth Month: Why Is the War Not Ending?

So, what happened to the negotiations that began after the invasion? Not only did they not materialise, but the prospect of a negotiated peace seems quite a utopian ending to the war.

There are two reasons why Ukraine is not as enthusiastic about negotiations as it might have been before. Firstly, the brutality of Russia's war has made it unthinkable for Ukraine to even consider surrendering territory. Zelenskyy has repeatedly made this clear, asserting that there is no scope for negotiations if Russian troops don't withdraw from occupied Ukrainian land.

And secondly, after the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv, Ukraine believes that with more western aid, it can actually win the war.