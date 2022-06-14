Amid War With Russia, Ukraine Asks the West for Increased Artillery Supply

Amid concerns of Ukraine pushing its demand for NATO-standard weapons to the limit, the country, on Monday, 13 June, has asked the West to supply 1,000 Howitzers, 500 tanks and 300 rocket launchers before the Contact Group of Defence Ministers meeting on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Mykhailo Podolyak, Adviser to the President, argued that Ukraine required “heavy weapons parity” to “end the war.”