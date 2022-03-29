7 Russian Generals Killed So Far as Ukraine Targets Command Units: Report

Additionally, Ukraine's defence ministry estimates that "at least 15 senior Russian commanders have been killed in the field".

If the Ukrainians are telling the truth and are correct in their assessment, then the attrition rate for Russia in this war is worse than what it was "in the worst months of fighting in the bloody nine-year war fought by Russia in Chechnya, as well as Russian and Soviet-era campaigns in Afghanistan, Georgia, and Syria".

Neither Russian President Vladimir Putin nor anybody else in the Kremlin has commented on the status of their generals or commanders. Defence officials and Russian media have confirmed the killing of only one of their generals.

But a senior Western official did tell the Washington Post that "it is highly unusual" that so many generals would get killed within four weeks of warfare.