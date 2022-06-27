Russian Missile Hits 'Crowded' Mall in Ukrainian City, At Least 2 Killed
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that more than 1,000 people were at the mall when the attack occurred.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a Russian missile struck a crowded shopping mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Monday, 27 May, killing at least two people and injuring 20.
Zelenskyy said that more than 1,000 people were at the mall when the attack occurred. "It is impossible to even imagine the number of victims," he added, as per Reuters.
A rescue operation is underway. As per Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office, at least nine persons among the wounded are in serious condition.
"It's useless to hope for decency and humanity from Russia," President Zelenskyy had written on the Telegram app after the attack occurred.
Kremenchuk, an industrial city that had a population of 217,000 before Russia's invasion began, is located beside the Dnipro river. It is the site of Ukraine's largest oil refinery.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.