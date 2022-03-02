Russia's War on Ukraine Has Proved to be the Greatest Unifier of Europe

"President Putin has been one of the greatest unifiers of NATO in modern history, so I guess that is one thing we can thank him for."

That is what White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing on Monday, 28 February.

Psaki's claims may not be too far from the truth, with respect to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden, on 28 February, led yet another virtual meeting with the European Union led by Ursula von der Leyen, the United Kingdom led by Boris Johnson, and other leaders of European countries, in order to reach an agreement regarding a common sanctions package against Russia.