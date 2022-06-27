G7: After Gold Ban, Leaders Propose Price Caps on Russian Oil Over Ukraine War

As leaders of the G7 met in Bavaria, Germany, on Sunday, 26 June, one of the items on the agenda was a proposal to cap the price of Russian oil and pipeline gas to sanction the Kremlin for its assault on Ukraine.

While Russian oil production has reduced due to sanctions, the revenue per barrel has spiked due to high global prices, which, as of 24 June, is $107.62 per barrel.

"Putting a ceiling on the price of fossil fuels imported from Russia has a geopolitical goal as well as an economic and social one," Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on the first day of the three-day meeting.

"We need to reduce our funding to Russia. And we need to eliminate one of the main causes of inflation," he added.