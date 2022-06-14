‘Show’ Trial of 3 Foreign Fighters in Donetsk Could in Itself Be a War Crime

Simply put, both charges are bogus. In armed conflicts, there are only two categories of persons: civilians and combatants. There is no third category of “terrorist.”

While treaties addressing the law of war such as the Geneva Conventions proscribe terrorism, they do not define that term.

However, it is understood that intentional attacks directed against legally protected individuals, such as civilians, POWS, the wounded and the sick, are forms of terrorism amounting to war crimes.

The Third Convention and its additional protocol make crystal clear that members of the armed forces who commit war crimes do not forfeit POW status. As attested to by the Ukrainian government, these three foreigners were active-duty members of Ukraine’s armed forces when captured by Russian soldiers and accordingly were unconditionally entitled to POW status.

In my view, charging and convicting these POWs as “terrorists” is at odds with international law.

Likewise there are problems with labelling the men “mercenaries.” Article 47 of the Additional Protocol states that a mercenary does not have the right to be a combatant or granted POW status upon capture. But to qualify as a mercenary, a person must satisfy six very specific criteria listed in that article.