Captured Britons Fighting in Ukraine Sentenced to Death in 'Show Trial'

Aslin's family, in a statement accessed by The Guardian, earlier this week said that he had spent nearly four years in the Ukrainian marines and that he “is not, contrary to the Kremlin’s propaganda, a volunteer, a mercenary, or a spy.”

The family also charged Russia of breaking the Geneva Conventions by broadcasting a video of Aslin "speaking under duress and visibly suffering physical ailments."

The trial, according to British MP Robert Jenrick, was “a completely outrageous breach of international law and it should be condemned.”

“The Russian authorities have chosen to make an example out of these two British nationals and it is, I think, completely shameful," the minister told BBC Radio 4 and added that he hoped for prisoners exchange in near future.

Ukraine sentenced three Russian soldiers for war crimes in connection with Russia’s invasion which began on 24 February. While Vadim Shishimarin (21) was sentenced to life imprisonment on 23 May for killing a 62-year-old civilian in Ukraine’s Sumy, Alexander Bobikin and Alexander Ivanoc were sentenced to over 11 years in prison for “violated the laws and customs of war.” Bobikin and Ivanoc were sentenced for shelling attacks on population centres.