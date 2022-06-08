Britons Captured Fighting in Ukraine To Go on Trial; Death Penalty Feared

Russian proxy fighters in eastern Ukraine, said on Tuesday, 7 June, that they were initiating a trial against two British nationals, Aiden Aslin (28) and Shaun Pinner (48), who were captured fighting alongside Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol.

Prosecutors from the self-proclaimed People's Republic Donetsk, which is a Russian-controlled proxy government in eastern Ukraine, have said that the men stand a chance of being charged with the death penalty for "terrorism" and fighting as "mercenaries," The Guardian reported.

But their families had told the BBC, that they were part of Ukraine's military.