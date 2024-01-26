Renowned Bangladesh Artist, 4 French Citizens Among Winners of Padma Shri Awards

Born into an agrarian family in Uttar Pradesh, Singh did his schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya in Varanasi.

“My father, who was from a rural background, was very ambitious for me. He was a soil scientist at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and had gone to the United Kingdom to pursue a Ph.D. So, he knew the value of a good education. That motivated me to work a little harder in school. Even my teachers were quite encouraging, which gave me the courage to pick up science for my B.Sc, which I pursued from BHU," Singh said.

He earned his PhD from the University of Sydney at Australia in 1980. After completing his PhD, he moved to Mexico to join the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) in 1983 for his post-doctoral studies.