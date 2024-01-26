ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Watch Republic Day 2024 LIVE: Women To Lead the Parade, Celebrations To Begin Soon

French President Emmanuel Macron is the Chief Guest for this year's Republic Day Parade.

India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day on Friday, 26 January 2024, with the themes of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka'.

As per the Ministry of Defence, the Republic Day Parade at New Delhi's Kartavya Path will women centric, which will be will be heralded by 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. It will also included also witness an all-women Tri-Service contingent.

French President Emmanuel Macron is the Chief Guest for this year's Republic Day Parade.

Moreover, a total of tableaux will be displayed at this year's Parade.

Watch the parade live here.

Snapshot

  • Republic Day is celebrated every year on 26 January, to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which originally came into effect on 26 January 1950

  • Last year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the chief guest

  • Out of the 25 tableaux, 16 are from states and union territories and nine are from various ministries and departments

8:58 AM , 26 Jan

Tamil Nadu Governor Unfurls Tricolour

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi unfurls the national flag in Chennai. Chief Minister MK Stalin also present at the event.

French President Emmanuel Macron is the Chief Guest for this year's Republic Day Parade.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi with Chief Minister MK Stalin.

(Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar)

8:26 AM , 26 Jan

Telangana CM Sends Republic Day Wishes

"Constitution is the holy book of every Indian. Happy Republic Day to all people," Telangana CM Revanth Reddy posted on X.

8:17 AM , 26 Jan

13,000 Special Guest To Attend the Event

Around 13,000 special guests have also been invited to witness the parade this year. Moreover, the seating capacity at Kartavya Path is 77,000, of which 42,000 is reserved for the general public.

7:48 AM , 26 Jan

PM Modi Wishes Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Republic Day.

"Best wishes on special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!" he posted on X.

Published: 26 Jan 2024, 7:24 AM IST
