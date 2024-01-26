Watch Republic Day 2024 LIVE: Women To Lead the Parade, Celebrations To Begin Soon

India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day on Friday, 26 January 2024, with the themes of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka'.
As per the Ministry of Defence, the Republic Day Parade at New Delhi's Kartavya Path will women centric, which will be will be heralded by 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. It will also included also witness an all-women Tri-Service contingent.
French President Emmanuel Macron is the Chief Guest for this year’s Republic Day Parade.
Moreover, a total of tableaux will be displayed at this year's Parade.
Republic Day is celebrated every year on 26 January, to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which originally came into effect on 26 January 1950
Last year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the chief guest
Out of the 25 tableaux, 16 are from states and union territories and nine are from various ministries and departments
Tamil Nadu Governor Unfurls Tricolour
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi unfurls the national flag in Chennai. Chief Minister MK Stalin also present at the event.
Telangana CM Sends Republic Day Wishes
"Constitution is the holy book of every Indian. Happy Republic Day to all people," Telangana CM Revanth Reddy posted on X.
13,000 Special Guest To Attend the Event
Around 13,000 special guests have also been invited to witness the parade this year. Moreover, the seating capacity at Kartavya Path is 77,000, of which 42,000 is reserved for the general public.