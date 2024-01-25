In Photos: Padma Shri Awards 2024 Recipients Announced, Full List of Names

The recipients of the Padma Shri award, the nation's second-highest civilian honour, was announced on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day.
Over 34 distinguished individuals were named as Padma Shri awardees on Thursday, 25 January, as a recognition of their exceptional contributions in various fields including medicine, art, and social work, among others.
First female elephant mahout Parbati Baruah, burn victim-turned-burn surgeon Prema Dhanraj, tribal environmentalist Chami Murmu, and sculptor Sanatan Rudra Pal are among the recipients of the Padma Shri award for 2024.
Earlier this week, the central government had announced that the Bharat Ratna would be awarded posthumously to socialist icon and former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur.
