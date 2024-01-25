ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Photos: Padma Shri Awards 2024 Recipients Announced, Full List of Names

First female elephant mahout Parbati Baruah, burn victim-turned-burn surgeon Prema Dhanraj are among the awardees.

The Quint
Published
Photos
3 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The recipients of the Padma Shri award, the nation's second-highest civilian honour, was announced on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day.

Over 34 distinguished individuals were named as Padma Shri awardees on Thursday, 25 January, as a recognition of their exceptional contributions in various fields including medicine, art, and social work, among others.

First female elephant mahout Parbati Baruah, burn victim-turned-burn surgeon Prema Dhanraj, tribal environmentalist Chami Murmu, and sculptor Sanatan Rudra Pal are among the recipients of the Padma Shri award for 2024.

Earlier this week, the central government had announced that the Bharat Ratna would be awarded posthumously to socialist icon and former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur.

Also Read

'Beacon of Social Justice': Karpoori Thakur Awarded Bharat Ratna Posthumously

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Photos: Padma Shri Awards 2024 Recipients Announced, Full List of Names

First female elephant mahout Parbati Baruah, burn victim-turned-burn surgeon Prema Dhanraj are among the awardees.

The Quint
Published
Photos
3 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The recipients of the Padma Shri award, the nation's second-highest civilian honour, was announced on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day.

Over 34 distinguished individuals were named as Padma Shri awardees on Thursday, 25 January, as a recognition of their exceptional contributions in various fields including medicine, art, and social work, among others.

First female elephant mahout Parbati Baruah, burn victim-turned-burn surgeon Prema Dhanraj, tribal environmentalist Chami Murmu, and sculptor Sanatan Rudra Pal are among the recipients of the Padma Shri award for 2024.

Earlier this week, the central government had announced that the Bharat Ratna would be awarded posthumously to socialist icon and former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur.

Also Read

'Beacon of Social Justice': Karpoori Thakur Awarded Bharat Ratna Posthumously

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×