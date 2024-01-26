Can the Indian Constitution Be Revised? Here’s What the Founding Fathers Thought

It described a “Decentralized Village Communism” with autonomy to panchayats in education, health, economy, and administration, and "a complete separation of functions between the Legislature and the Executive.”

England’s Parliament was "like a sterile woman and a prostitute,” wrote Gandhi in 1909, because it was "under the control of ministers.” He cautioned: “If India copies England, it is my firm conviction she will be ruined.”

In 1938, Gandhi said, “In my dreams of a model state, power will not be concentrated in a few hands. A centralized government becomes expensive, unwieldy, inefficient, corrupt, often ruthless, and is always heartless.” And he wrote in 1946, “If I were a dictator, religion and state would be separate. I swear by my religion. I will die for it. But it is my personal affair. The state has nothing to do with it.”

Now that India is taking bold initiatives, perhaps, it is time to consider the views of many of our founders and revise the Constitution to better meet our country’s aspirations.

