A Folk Singer, a Ballet Dancer, a Journalist: Victims of Nepal Plane Crash

A Nepali folk singer, a senior journalist, a Russian travel blogger, a Nepali musician, a British ballet dancer - as families of those killed in the Yeti Airlines flight on Sunday, 15 January, await the return of bodies of their loved ones, more details of people who died in the tragic incident are surfacing.

Minutes before landing on Sunday, the Yeti Airlines ATR-72 aircraft with 68 passengers and four crew members on board, crashed into a river gorge, close to the Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. So far, 70 people have been confirmed dead by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).

This has been termed Nepal's deadliest air crash since 1992. Who were the passengers of this ill-fated flight?